    Ohio National Guard Helps Food Banks (B-Roll)

    TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kregg York 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    Members of the Ohio National Guard's 1-148th Infantry Regiment-37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team assist with humanitarian efforts at the Northwest Toledo Ohio Foodbank, March 23, 2020. Gov. Mike DeWine signed a state active duty proclamation on March 18 to activate approximately 400 personnel from the Ohio National Guard to support humanitarian efforts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guard members will be assisting by transporting, packaging, and distributing food to homes in vulnerable areas, community-based locations, and partner agencies in rural counties.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 06:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744035
    VIRIN: 200323-Z-HS920-0967
    Filename: DOD_107738777
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: TOLEDO, OH, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard Helps Food Banks (B-Roll), by SrA Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    ONG
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID
    COVID19OHIOREADY
    COVID19NationalGuard
    Ohioans Serving Ohioans
    COVID-19 National Guard

