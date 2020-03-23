Ohio National Guard Helps Food Banks (B-Roll)

Members of the Ohio National Guard's 1-148th Infantry Regiment-37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team assist with humanitarian efforts at the Northwest Toledo Ohio Foodbank, March 23, 2020. Gov. Mike DeWine signed a state active duty proclamation on March 18 to activate approximately 400 personnel from the Ohio National Guard to support humanitarian efforts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guard members will be assisting by transporting, packaging, and distributing food to homes in vulnerable areas, community-based locations, and partner agencies in rural counties.
