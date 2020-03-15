CSM John Zimmerman on the importance of Best Warrior Competition

99th Readiness Division Command Sergeant Major John Zimmerman talks about the results of the Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 2020 Best Warrior Competition, as well as its importance for Soldiers. Competitors from the 78th Training Command, the 99th Readiness Division, and the 84th Atlantic Training Division participated in the 2020 Combined JBMDL Best Warrior Competition. The goal of the competition is to recognize Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 20:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|744027
|VIRIN:
|200315-A-BH424-030
|Filename:
|DOD_107738713
|Length:
|00:04:15
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
