    W. Va. National Guard Team Conducts COVID-19 Testing in Morgantown, WV.

    WV, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    On March 23, 2020, members of the West Virginia National Guard answered quickly to conduct COVID-19 testing on staff and residence at a Nursing home in Morgantown, WV. Soldiers and Airmen from the Civil Support Team, and AITEC, were given instruction on testing procedures through West Virginia University Medicine, and Flight Surgeon for the 77th Troop Command, COL Kermit Huebner. The five man team conducted testing for 18 staff members, and 51 residents.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 20:17
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W. Va. National Guard Team Conducts COVID-19 Testing in Morgantown, WV., by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Civil Support Team
    Testing
    West Virginia
    AITEC
    COVID-19
    Corona Virus

