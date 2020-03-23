W. Va. National Guard Team Conducts COVID-19 Testing in Morgantown, WV.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On March 23, 2020, members of the West Virginia National Guard answered quickly to conduct COVID-19 testing on staff and residence at a Nursing home in Morgantown, WV. Soldiers and Airmen from the Civil Support Team, and AITEC, were given instruction on testing procedures through West Virginia University Medicine, and Flight Surgeon for the 77th Troop Command, COL Kermit Huebner. The five man team conducted testing for 18 staff members, and 51 residents.