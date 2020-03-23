On March 23, 2020, members of the West Virginia National Guard answered quickly to conduct COVID-19 testing on staff and residence at a Nursing home in Morgantown, WV. Soldiers and Airmen from the Civil Support Team, and AITEC, were given instruction on testing procedures through West Virginia University Medicine, and Flight Surgeon for the 77th Troop Command, COL Kermit Huebner. The five man team conducted testing for 18 staff members, and 51 residents.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 20:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744023
|VIRIN:
|200323-A-BS255-011
|Filename:
|DOD_107738675
|Length:
|00:11:13
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, W. Va. National Guard Team Conducts COVID-19 Testing in Morgantown, WV., by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
