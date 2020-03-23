W.Va. Guard Train Medical Responders on PPE and Decontamination

Members of the West Virginia National Guard’s (WVNG) Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE) Battalion, 35th Civil Support Team and the 35th CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) train medical staff at Valley Health Systems in Huntington, West Virginia, on proper personal protective equipment (PPE) donning, doffing, and decontamination to prepare for drive-thru testing of patients for COVID-19, March 23, 2020. The WVNG is providing just-in-time training to medical professionals and first responders throughout West Virginia in support of ongoing response to the worldwide pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Edwin L. Wriston)
|03.23.2020
|03.23.2020 19:20
|B-Roll
|744010
|200323-Z-FC129-901
|DOD_107738595
|00:01:13
|Location:
|HUNTINGTON, WV, US
