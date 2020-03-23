Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. Guard Train Medical Responders on PPE and Decontamination

    HUNTINGTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard’s (WVNG) Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE) Battalion, 35th Civil Support Team and the 35th CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) train medical staff at Valley Health Systems in Huntington, West Virginia, on proper personal protective equipment (PPE) donning, doffing, and decontamination to prepare for drive-thru testing of patients for COVID-19, March 23, 2020. The WVNG is providing just-in-time training to medical professionals and first responders throughout West Virginia in support of ongoing response to the worldwide pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Edwin L. Wriston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 19:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744010
    VIRIN: 200323-Z-FC129-901
    Filename: DOD_107738595
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: HUNTINGTON, WV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. Guard Train Medical Responders on PPE and Decontamination, by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

