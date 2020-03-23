Tips for reducing stress during the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has the potential to increase stress and anxiety, both because of the fear of catching the virus and because of uncertainty about how it will affect us. If you have PTSD, you may have stronger stress reactions than normal. Feelings of fear, anxiety, sadness and doubt are normal during a pandemic.
Fortunately, there are tools and resources that can help you manage your mental health and well-being. The following suggestions may help you deal with stress during these times of uncertainty.
