    Tips for reducing stress during the COVID-19 pandemic

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Department of Veterans Affairs

    The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has the potential to increase stress and anxiety, both because of the fear of catching the virus and because of uncertainty about how it will affect us. If you have PTSD, you may have stronger stress reactions than normal. Feelings of fear, anxiety, sadness and doubt are normal during a pandemic.

    Fortunately, there are tools and resources that can help you manage your mental health and well-being. The following suggestions may help you deal with stress during these times of uncertainty.

    Learn more at blogs.va.gov
    Video produced by Deanna Cannon

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 17:47
    Category: PSA
    Veterans Health

