Sailors assigned to Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) participate in gunnery exercises.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 18:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743986
|VIRIN:
|200317-N-KK394-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107738349
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gunnery Exercises USS Detroit, by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT