Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Gunnery Exercises USS Detroit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.17.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    Sailors assigned to Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) participate in gunnery exercises.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 18:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743986
    VIRIN: 200317-N-KK394-2001
    Filename: DOD_107738349
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunnery Exercises USS Detroit, by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Detroit
    LCS 7
    USNAVSO
    USFOURTH FLEET

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT