    Chaplain’s Corner

    DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Michael Wimbish  

    U.S. Southern Command

    Capt. Curtis Price, Command Chaplain for U.S. Southern Command provide some spiritual insight and motivation, especially during this time where people are under increased stress and there are a lot of concerns and unknowns.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 16:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743981
    VIRIN: 200323-D-BS728-637
    Filename: DOD_107738314
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: DORAL, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain’s Corner, by Michael Wimbish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOUTHCOM

