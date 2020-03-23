Chaplain’s Corner

Capt. Curtis Price, Command Chaplain for U.S. Southern Command provide some spiritual insight and motivation, especially during this time where people are under increased stress and there are a lot of concerns and unknowns.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 16:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|743981
|VIRIN:
|200323-D-BS728-637
|Filename:
|DOD_107738314
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|DORAL, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
