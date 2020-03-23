Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Mercy Leaders Conduct a News Conference on COVID-19 Support

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    U.S. 3rd Fleet leaders conduct an on-the-record news conference via telephone to discuss the U.S. Naval Ship Mercy’s support for the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts at the Pentagon, March 23, 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 17:11
    Category: Briefings
    Dgov
    #DODLIVE
