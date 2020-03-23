Hershel "Woody" Williams Presents Medal of Honor Medal to USS Hershel "Woody" Williams

On March 6th, 2020, CWO-4 (ret.) Williams visited with Sailors and crew aboard USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams. He spoke to them briefly before touring the ship with family and friends.
While the crew had many gifts for Williams, he had one himself for the crew...
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 15:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743978
|VIRIN:
|200323-N-NU634-001
|PIN:
|23504
|Filename:
|DOD_107738250
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
