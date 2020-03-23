Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hershel "Woody" Williams Presents Medal of Honor Medal to USS Hershel "Woody" Williams

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    On March 6th, 2020, CWO-4 (ret.) Williams visited with Sailors and crew aboard USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams. He spoke to them briefly before touring the ship with family and friends.
    While the crew had many gifts for Williams, he had one himself for the crew...

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 15:30
    Medal of Honor
    USS
    Norfolk
    SURFLANT
    Hershel "Woody" Williams
    ESB-4

