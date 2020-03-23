We Are CE | Ep 9: Fire in the Hole

For EOD technicians like TSgt Andrew Nichols, there's no room for mistakes in one of the most dangerous jobs in the DoD. The mission requires precision and focus - but grit and determination go a long way. Whether it's safely disposing of explosives or recovering a base after attack, EOD Airmen are in the fight to win.
