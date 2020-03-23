Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We Are CE | Ep 9: Fire in the Hole

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Lorenzo John Burleson 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    For EOD technicians like TSgt Andrew Nichols, there's no room for mistakes in one of the most dangerous jobs in the DoD. The mission requires precision and focus - but grit and determination go a long way. Whether it's safely disposing of explosives or recovering a base after attack, EOD Airmen are in the fight to win.

    This work, We Are CE | Ep 9: Fire in the Hole, by Lorenzo John Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineers
    Ellsworth AFB
    CE Airmen
    USAF
    EOD
    explosive ordnance disposal
    CE
    28th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    Lead The Way
    Air Force We Need
    We Are CE
    Engineer Airmen
    TSgt Andrew Nichols

