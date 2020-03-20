Students in the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 20-05 are shown completing preparatory work to erect a cold-weather tent March 20, 2020, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 15:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743975
|VIRIN:
|200320-A-OK556-680
|Filename:
|DOD_107738129
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cold-Weather Operations Course Students, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT