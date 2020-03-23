Airmen from 145th Logistics Readiness Squadron help prepare medical equipment for shipment to various supply centers in North Carolina, Research Triangle, North Carolina, March 23, 2020. This equipment will be used in response to COVID-19.
This work, NCNG and Air National Guard Response to COVID-19, by SGT Marcel Pugh, identified by DVIDS
