    NCNG and Air National Guard Response to COVID-19

    NC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Sgt. Marcel Pugh 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Airmen from 145th Logistics Readiness Squadron help prepare medical equipment for shipment to various supply centers in North Carolina, Research Triangle, North Carolina, March 23, 2020. This equipment will be used in response to COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743968
    VIRIN: 200323-A-AK274-503
    Filename: DOD_107738093
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCNG and Air National Guard Response to COVID-19, by SGT Marcel Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    North Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    NCNG
    145th Airlift Wing
    COVID19
    COVID19NationalGuard

