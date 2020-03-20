Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Way to hold Cold-Water Immersion Training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-05 complete a cold-water immersion training scenario March 20, 2020, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Normally they jump through a cut out hole in the ice but the ice had a already melted at the lake. This class of 15 students was the last class for the 2019-20 winter training season at Fort McCoy. In each CWOC class, students complete nearly 40 kilometers of marching with snowshoes and practice skiing at McCoy’s Whitetail Ridge Ski Area. They also learn how to pack and use ahkio sleds to carry and move gear, and they practice building the Arctic 10-person cold-weather tent and improvised shelters made with materials they have on hand and find in the forest. Course objectives also include focusing on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, proper cold-weather clothing wear, developing winter fighting positions, camouflage and concealment in a cold-weather environment, cold-water immersion reaction and treatment, and injury prevention.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 13:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743962
    VIRIN: 200320-A-OK556-823
    Filename: DOD_107738044
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Way to hold Cold-Water Immersion Training, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    winter training
    training
    Fort McCoy
    CWOC
    cold-weather training
    winter warfare training
    Cold Weather Operations Course

