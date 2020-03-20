New Way to hold Cold-Water Immersion Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-05 complete a cold-water immersion training scenario March 20, 2020, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Normally they jump through a cut out hole in the ice but the ice had a already melted at the lake. This class of 15 students was the last class for the 2019-20 winter training season at Fort McCoy. In each CWOC class, students complete nearly 40 kilometers of marching with snowshoes and practice skiing at McCoy’s Whitetail Ridge Ski Area. They also learn how to pack and use ahkio sleds to carry and move gear, and they practice building the Arctic 10-person cold-weather tent and improvised shelters made with materials they have on hand and find in the forest. Course objectives also include focusing on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, proper cold-weather clothing wear, developing winter fighting positions, camouflage and concealment in a cold-weather environment, cold-water immersion reaction and treatment, and injury prevention.