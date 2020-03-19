Kristen Brundage conducted a briefing highlighting the services offered in the Family Advocacy Program at Joint Base Lewis McChord.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 13:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|743952
|VIRIN:
|200319-D-ML822-049
|Filename:
|DOD_107737929
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBLM Family Advocacy Program Overview, by Robert Coronado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
