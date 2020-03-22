Colonel Thomas Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, provides a statement about the first positive coronavirus case on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 22, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by James Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 13:20
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|743951
|VIRIN:
|200322-F-OM453-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107737921
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
This work, Briefing on First Coronavirus case on Wright-Patterson AFB, by James Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
