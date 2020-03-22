Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Briefing on First Coronavirus case on Wright-Patterson AFB

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2020

    Video by James Mitchell 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Colonel Thomas Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, provides a statement about the first positive coronavirus case on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 22, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by James Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 13:20
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 743951
    VIRIN: 200322-F-OM453-1001
    Filename: DOD_107737921
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Briefing on First Coronavirus case on Wright-Patterson AFB, by James Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFMC
    WPAFB
    88 ABW
    COVID-19
    social distancing

