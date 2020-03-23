Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE supports Italy COVID-19 response

    RP, GERMANY

    03.23.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Roidan Carlson  

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    In response to the ongoing COVID19 outbreak, an 86th Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany transported an En-Route Patient Staging System (ERPSS) to Aviano Air Base, Italy for delivery to the Italian Ministry of Defense. This mobile, or fixed system, provides 10 patient holding/staging beds and can support a maximum throughput of 40 patients in a 24-hour period.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 12:53
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE supports Italy COVID-19 response, by MSgt Roidan Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    medical
    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE
    C-130J
    Ramstein Air Base
    supplies
    COVID-19
    COVID19EUCOM

