USAFE supports Italy COVID-19 response

In response to the ongoing COVID19 outbreak, an 86th Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany transported an En-Route Patient Staging System (ERPSS) to Aviano Air Base, Italy for delivery to the Italian Ministry of Defense. This mobile, or fixed system, provides 10 patient holding/staging beds and can support a maximum throughput of 40 patients in a 24-hour period.