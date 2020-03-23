USAFE supports Italy COVID-19 response

In response to the ongoing COVID19 outbreak, an 86th Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany transported an En-Route Patient Staging System (ERPSS) to Aviano Air Base, Italy for delivery to the Italian Ministry of Defense. This mobile, or fixed system, provides 10 patient holding/staging beds and can support a maximum throughput of 40 patients in a 24-hour period.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 12:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743942
|VIRIN:
|200323-F-QP609-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107737836
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
