    Submit your COVID-19 questions or concerns to leadership!

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.23.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant Michael Roxberry, 39th Air Base Wing Command Chief, wants to invite you to reach out to your leadership with any questions or concerns you may have concerning COVID-19. Submit these questions or concerns to the Commander’s Action Line via the USAF Connect App or Incirlik’s COVID-19 information webpage. Deadline for submissions is 3:00 p.m., March 25, 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 10:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743934
    VIRIN: 200323-F-EZ689-915
    Filename: DOD_107737812
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submit your COVID-19 questions or concerns to leadership!, by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    incirlik air base
    39th air base wing
    COVID-19
    corona virus

