Submit your COVID-19 questions or concerns to leadership!

Chief Master Sergeant Michael Roxberry, 39th Air Base Wing Command Chief, wants to invite you to reach out to your leadership with any questions or concerns you may have concerning COVID-19. Submit these questions or concerns to the Commander’s Action Line via the USAF Connect App or Incirlik’s COVID-19 information webpage. Deadline for submissions is 3:00 p.m., March 25, 2020.