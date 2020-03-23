Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Base Closures Announcement

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.23.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col Randy Oakland, 39th Air Base Wing Commander, implements base wide closures of FSS services. This is solely to aid our efforts to fight COVID-19 and the changes are intended to consider U.S., USAFE and Turkey’s guidance.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743928
    VIRIN: 200323-F-EZ689-267
    Filename: DOD_107737725
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Base Closures Announcement, by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    incirlik air base
    39th air base wing
    COVID-19
    corona virus
    social distancing

