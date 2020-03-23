Base Closures Announcement

Col Randy Oakland, 39th Air Base Wing Commander, implements base wide closures of FSS services. This is solely to aid our efforts to fight COVID-19 and the changes are intended to consider U.S., USAFE and Turkey’s guidance.
