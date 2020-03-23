Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Always Ready

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Spc. Monique ONeill 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    We've been responding to global threats with our European Allies and partners for over 65 years. Today is no different. "These are the moments we train for. This is when we thrive."

