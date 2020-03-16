Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Video: 7th MSC Command Surgeon discusses COVID preventative measures

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joy Dulen 

    7th Mission Support Command

    7th MSC Command Surgeon, Col. Jeffrey Tiede, discusses continued precautionary measures to carry out during COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 06:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743923
    VIRIN: 200316-A-DG163-001
    Filename: DOD_107737693
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Video: 7th MSC Command Surgeon discusses COVID preventative measures, by SFC Joy Dulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    StrongEurope
    7th Mission Support Command
    COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT