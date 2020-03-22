The brigade command team Col. Ronnie Anderson and Command Sgt. Maj. Carla Hill, have a message regarding COVID-19 and the approach the #Muleskinner brigade has taken to prevent virus in Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 06:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743922
|VIRIN:
|200322-A-CZ005-453
|Filename:
|DOD_107737690
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Message from Muleskinner 6 and Muleskinner 7, by SGT Briaira Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
