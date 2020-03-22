Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Message from Muleskinner 6 and Muleskinner 7

    BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AFGHANISTAN

    03.22.2020

    Video by Sgt. Briaira Tolbert 

    1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade

    The brigade command team Col. Ronnie Anderson and Command Sgt. Maj. Carla Hill, have a message regarding COVID-19 and the approach the #Muleskinner brigade has taken to prevent virus in Afghanistan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 06:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743922
    VIRIN: 200322-A-CZ005-453
    Filename: DOD_107737690
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Message from Muleskinner 6 and Muleskinner 7, by SGT Briaira Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    Health and Wellness
    COVID19
    COVID
    1STTSCBROLL

