Changes to Spangdahlem Medical Clinic - Effective 23 March 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743921" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Beginning tomorrow there will be a few changes to our medical clinic on base. In the video below Dr. Brett Linck addresses some of these changes and explains what patients can expect moving forward. The best way to address any concerns about COVID-19 is by contacting the Public Health Hotline during normal duty hours at 452-8308 or 06565-61-8308. To make an acute appointment call the appointment line at 452-8333 or 06565-61-8333. To refill a prescription call the pharmacy refill line at 06565-61-3301 and follow the prompts to get to Spangdahlem's pharmacy.