Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Changes to Spangdahlem Medical Clinic - Effective 23 March 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.20.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Beginning tomorrow there will be a few changes to our medical clinic on base. In the video below Dr. Brett Linck addresses some of these changes and explains what patients can expect moving forward. The best way to address any concerns about COVID-19 is by contacting the Public Health Hotline during normal duty hours at 452-8308 or 06565-61-8308. To make an acute appointment call the appointment line at 452-8333 or 06565-61-8333. To refill a prescription call the pharmacy refill line at 06565-61-3301 and follow the prompts to get to Spangdahlem's pharmacy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 05:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743921
    VIRIN: 200320-F-VD885-748
    Filename: DOD_107737688
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Changes to Spangdahlem Medical Clinic - Effective 23 March 2020, by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical
    Spangdahlem
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT