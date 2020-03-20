Changes to Spangdahlem Medical Clinic - Effective 23 March 2020

Beginning tomorrow there will be a few changes to our medical clinic on base. In the video below Dr. Brett Linck addresses some of these changes and explains what patients can expect moving forward. The best way to address any concerns about COVID-19 is by contacting the Public Health Hotline during normal duty hours at 452-8308 or 06565-61-8308. To make an acute appointment call the appointment line at 452-8333 or 06565-61-8333. To refill a prescription call the pharmacy refill line at 06565-61-3301 and follow the prompts to get to Spangdahlem's pharmacy.
Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 05:18
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|743921
VIRIN:
|200320-F-VD885-748
Filename:
|DOD_107737688
Length:
|00:02:04
Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
