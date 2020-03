video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ARABIAN SEA (Mar. 21, 2020) – The Dwight D. Eisenhower and Harry S. Truman carrier strike groups conduct dual carrier and joint air wing operations with a B-52H Stratofortress in the Arabian Sea March 21, 2020. The Eisenhower and Truman strike groups are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.