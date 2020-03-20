U.S. Army Japan Soldiers conducted physical fitness training March 20, using the new obstacle course on Camp Zama.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 01:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743906
|VIRIN:
|200320-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107737572
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Obstacle Course, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
