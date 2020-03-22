Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expeditionary Strike Force Operates in South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.22.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor Jackson 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200322-N-FI568-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 22, 2020) America Expeditionary Strike Group and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group conduct operations in the South China Sea. Operating as an Expeditionary Strike Force, the Navy-Marine Corps team integrates the combat power of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group with the flexible capacity of the America Expeditionary Strike Group and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to provide the fleet commander with a capable, credible force that can be deployed anywhere in the world. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor L. Jackson)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2020
    Date Posted: 03.22.2020 22:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743901
    VIRIN: 200322-N-FI568-1001
    Filename: DOD_107737538
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Expeditionary Strike Force Operates in South China Sea, by PO1 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    31st MEU
    LHA 6
    USS America
    USS America (LHA 6)
    America Expeditionary Strike Group
    America ESG
    Expeditionary Strike Force

