Expeditionary Strike Force Operates in South China Sea

200322-N-FI568-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 22, 2020) America Expeditionary Strike Group and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group conduct operations in the South China Sea. Operating as an Expeditionary Strike Force, the Navy-Marine Corps team integrates the combat power of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group with the flexible capacity of the America Expeditionary Strike Group and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to provide the fleet commander with a capable, credible force that can be deployed anywhere in the world. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor L. Jackson)