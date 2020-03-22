MCBH PSA: Sanitize your space

Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched or used objects and surfaces; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and dispose of it in a trash bin; if no tissue is available, sneeze or cough into your elbow. Marine Corps Base Hawaii is currently in Health Protection Condition Bravo, which is where the military and medical leaders are taking necessary precautions to prevent or respond to a potential outbreak. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)
|03.22.2020
|03.22.2020 22:29
|PSA
|743895
|200322-M-M0234-447
|DOD_107737514
|00:01:15
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
