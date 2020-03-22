Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCBH PSA: Hand washing

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2020

    Video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Wash your hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds and wash them often and thoroughly. When using hand sanitizer, use alcohol based sanitizer. Marine Corps Base Hawaii is currently in Health Protection Condition Bravo, which is where the military and medical leaders are taking necessary precautions to prevent or respond to a potential outbreak. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2020
    Date Posted: 03.22.2020 22:29
    Category: PSA
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    USMC
    Hygiene
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    marines
    MCBH
    Mokapu Peninsula
    Flatten the curve

