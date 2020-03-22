MCBH PSA: Hand washing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743894" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds and wash them often and thoroughly. When using hand sanitizer, use alcohol based sanitizer. Marine Corps Base Hawaii is currently in Health Protection Condition Bravo, which is where the military and medical leaders are taking necessary precautions to prevent or respond to a potential outbreak. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)