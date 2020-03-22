Ensure to practice social distancing by avoiding crowded areas and places; stay six feet away from others; increase physical space; stay indoors as much as possible; and remain vigilant. Marine Corps Base Hawaii is currently in Health Protection Condition Bravo, which is where the military and medical leaders are taking necessary precautions to prevent or respond to a potential outbreak. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)
Date Taken:
|03.22.2020
Date Posted:
|03.22.2020 22:29
Category:
|PSA
Video ID:
|743893
VIRIN:
|200322-M-M0234-446
Filename:
|DOD_107737512
Length:
|00:01:09
Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCBH PSA: Social Distancing, by Sgt Luke Kuennen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
