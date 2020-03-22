MCBH PSA: Social Distancing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743893" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ensure to practice social distancing by avoiding crowded areas and places; stay six feet away from others; increase physical space; stay indoors as much as possible; and remain vigilant. Marine Corps Base Hawaii is currently in Health Protection Condition Bravo, which is where the military and medical leaders are taking necessary precautions to prevent or respond to a potential outbreak. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)