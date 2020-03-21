USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Prepares to Deploy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743892" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

200321-N-NN369-3003 SAN DIEGO (March 21, 2020) -- Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) on loads supplies at Naval Base San Diego, March 21, 2020. Mercy is preparing to deploy in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This will allow shore-based hospitals to use their Intensive Care Units and ventilators for COVID-19 patients.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Paulauskas)