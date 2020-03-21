Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Prepares to Deploy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.21.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet     

    200321-N-UV609-3003 SAN DIEGO (March 21, 2020) -- Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) on loads supplies at Naval Base San Diego, March 21, 2020. Mercy is preparing to deploy in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This will allow shore-based hospitals to use their Intensive Care Units and ventilators for COVID-19 patients.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Mora Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.22.2020 21:05
    Category:
    Video ID: 743889
    VIRIN: 200321-N-UV609-3003
    Filename: DOD_107737508
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Prepares to Deploy, by PO1 David Mora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT