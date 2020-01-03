Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Be the Hero

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Cory Kuttler 

    AFN Broadcast Center

    A Social Media Video created from CMSAF Kaleth O. Wright’s speech during the 2019 Air Warfare Symposium encouraging people to be the hero in their own story.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2020
    Date Posted: 03.22.2020 20:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743886
    VIRIN: 200301-F-GH555-864
    Filename: DOD_107737505
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AIRMEN
    LEADERSHIP
    HERO
    CMSAF
    RESILIENCY
    AFA
    CHIEF WRIGHT
    KALETH O. WRIGHT
    DEVELOPING EXCEPTIONAL LEADERS
    AFWN
    AIR FORCE WE NEED
    FAIL FORWARD
    STRENGTHENING JOINT TEAMS AND LEADERS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT