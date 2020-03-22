Citizen-Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard conducted the first support mission to the state of Arizona at Midwest Food Bank in Gilbert, Ariz. on March 22, 2020. This support effort was the first of many to come this week after Governor Doug Ducey activated Arizona's Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen.
|03.22.2020
|03.22.2020 20:16
|B-Roll
|743885
|200322-A-UE246-159
|DOD_107737504
|00:05:48
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
This work, AZNG Surging Logistical Capability, by PFC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
