AZNG Surging Logistical Capability

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743885" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Citizen-Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard conducted the first support mission to the state of Arizona at Midwest Food Bank in Gilbert, Ariz. on March 22, 2020. This support effort was the first of many to come this week after Governor Doug Ducey activated Arizona's Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen.