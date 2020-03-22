Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AZNG Surging Logistical Capability

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2020

    Video by Pfc. Mykaela Martin 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Citizen-Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard conducted the first support mission to the state of Arizona at Midwest Food Bank in Gilbert, Ariz. on March 22, 2020. This support effort was the first of many to come this week after Governor Doug Ducey activated Arizona's Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2020
    Date Posted: 03.22.2020 20:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743885
    VIRIN: 200322-A-UE246-159
    Filename: DOD_107737504
    Length: 00:05:48
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG Surging Logistical Capability, by PFC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hooah
    Humvee
    Transport
    Food
    Trucks
    Arizona National Guard
    AZ
    Bank
    LMTV
    Support
    NG
    Arizona
    Army
    National Guard
    Movement
    Arizona Army National Guard
    Food Bank
    AZNG
    AZARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT