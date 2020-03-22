New Jersey National Guardsmen prepare to activate a Mobile Testing Site

Building tents and placing cones in preparation of COVID-19 Community-Based Testing Site at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J., March 22, 2020. The testing site, established in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is staffed by the New Jersey Department of Health, the New Jersey State Police, and the New Jersey National Guard. In order to be eligible for testing, individuals must be current New Jersey residents and experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness. Priority will be given to symptomatic individuals experiencing cough, fever (99.6F or above) and shortness of breath.
