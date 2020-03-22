Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey National Guardsmen prepare to activate a Mobile Testing Site

    HOLMDEL, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ross Whitley 

    108th Wing/Public Affairs

    Building tents and placing cones in preparation of COVID-19 Community-Based Testing Site at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J., March 22, 2020. The testing site, established in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is staffed by the New Jersey Department of Health, the New Jersey State Police, and the New Jersey National Guard. In order to be eligible for testing, individuals must be current New Jersey residents and experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness. Priority will be given to symptomatic individuals experiencing cough, fever (99.6F or above) and shortness of breath.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2020
    Date Posted: 03.22.2020 17:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743878
    VIRIN: 200322-F-ZB796-511
    Filename: DOD_107737384
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: HOLMDEL, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey National Guardsmen prepare to activate a Mobile Testing Site, by SSgt Ross Whitley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Airmen
    Guard
    New Jersey
    Virus
    NJ
    NJANG
    NJARNG
    NJNG
    Covid-19
    Corona Virus

