California National Guard activated for COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743877" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Blake Young, president and chief executive officer of Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services, and Melanie Flood, development and communications director, commend the California National Guard for its recent assistance to the Sacramento, California outlet. The food bank serves hundreds of thousand recipients a month but the COVID-19 outbreak diminished the facility’s volunteers. Cal Guardsmen stepped forward to assist operations. (Army National Guard video production by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)