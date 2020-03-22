Blake Young, president and chief executive officer of Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services, and Melanie Flood, development and communications director, commend the California National Guard for its recent assistance to the Sacramento, California outlet. The food bank serves hundreds of thousand recipients a month but the COVID-19 outbreak diminished the facility’s volunteers. Cal Guardsmen stepped forward to assist operations. (Army National Guard video production by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)
This work, California National Guard activated for COVID-19, by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
