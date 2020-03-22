NASA "Super Guppy" Lands in Mansfield (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NASA's Aero Spacelines Super Guppy landed at Mansfield-Lahm Regional Airport March 22, 2020. The "Super Guppy" is used by NASA to carry oversized cargo and landed in Ohio to transport the Orion space capsule to the Kennedy Space Center. The Orion has been undergoing testing in Ohio since November, and will be part of the NASA Artemis Mission. Airmen from the 179th Airlift Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard provided airlift and ground support to NASA during the mission.



(Ohio Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Marc Wilson/Released).