    NASA "Super Guppy" Lands in Mansfield (B-Roll)

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marc Wilson 

    179th Airlift Wing

    NASA's Aero Spacelines Super Guppy landed at Mansfield-Lahm Regional Airport March 22, 2020. The "Super Guppy" is used by NASA to carry oversized cargo and landed in Ohio to transport the Orion space capsule to the Kennedy Space Center. The Orion has been undergoing testing in Ohio since November, and will be part of the NASA Artemis Mission. Airmen from the 179th Airlift Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard provided airlift and ground support to NASA during the mission.

    (Ohio Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Marc Wilson/Released).

    Date Taken: 03.22.2020
    Date Posted: 03.22.2020 17:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743876
    VIRIN: 200322-Z-AG489-001
    Filename: DOD_107737238
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASA "Super Guppy" Lands in Mansfield (B-Roll), by SrA Marc Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Ohio National Guard
    Guard
    NGB
    NASA
    ANG
    Air Guard
    Ohio
    USAF
    Super Guppy
    NASA Orion

