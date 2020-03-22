NASA's Aero Spacelines Super Guppy landed at Mansfield-Lahm Regional Airport March 22, 2020. The "Super Guppy" is used by NASA to carry oversized cargo and landed in Ohio to transport the Orion space capsule to the Kennedy Space Center. The Orion has been undergoing testing in Ohio since November, and will be part of the NASA Artemis Mission. Airmen from the 179th Airlift Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard provided airlift and ground support to NASA during the mission.
(Ohio Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Marc Wilson/Released).
This work, NASA "Super Guppy" Lands in Mansfield (B-Roll), by SrA Marc Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
