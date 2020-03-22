Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday, March 22nd. The National Guard, partnering with community entities such as Memorial Hospital West and local law enforcement, have established a community-based testing site (CBTS) at Hard Rock Stadium where first responders and area residents can receive free testing for the COVID-19 virus.
Governor DeSantis discussed the progress his administration has made combating the spread of COVID-19 in Florida, who's most at risk, and the National Guard's rapid response.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2020 15:43
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|743871
|VIRIN:
|200322-Z-CV219-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107737180
|Length:
|00:19:33
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Governor Ron DeSantis's COVID-19 Press Conference at Hard Rock Stadium (2 of 2), by SGT Marc Morgenstern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT