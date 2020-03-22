Governor Ron DeSantis's COVID-19 Press Conference at Hard Rock Stadium (1 of 2)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday, March 22nd. The National Guard, partnering with community entities such as Memorial Hospital West and local law enforcement, have established a community-based testing site (CBTS) at Hard Rock Stadium where first responders and area residents can receive free testing for the COVID-19 virus.



Governor DeSantis discussed the progress his administration has made combating the spread of COVID-19 in Florida, who's most at risk, and the National Guard's rapid response.