    Governor Ron DeSantis's COVID-19 Press Conference at Hard Rock Stadium (1 of 2)

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2020

    Video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday, March 22nd. The National Guard, partnering with community entities such as Memorial Hospital West and local law enforcement, have established a community-based testing site (CBTS) at Hard Rock Stadium where first responders and area residents can receive free testing for the COVID-19 virus.

    Governor DeSantis discussed the progress his administration has made combating the spread of COVID-19 in Florida, who's most at risk, and the National Guard's rapid response.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2020
    Date Posted: 03.22.2020 15:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 743870
    VIRIN: 200322-Z-CV219-1001
    Filename: DOD_107737179
    Length: 00:17:45
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

