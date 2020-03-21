America ESG Operates from Naval Base Guam

200321-N-BT681-2001 NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 21, 2020) Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), San Antonio-class dock landing ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), all part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, operate from Naval Base Guam with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USS Frank Cable (AS 40). Operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, the America ESG-31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team of 4,500 Sailors and Marines is prepared to conduct missions across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan Berlier)
