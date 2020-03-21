Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America ESG Operates from Naval Base Guam

    GUAM

    03.21.2020

    Video by Seaman Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200321-N-BT681-2001 NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 21, 2020) Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), San Antonio-class dock landing ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), all part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, operate from Naval Base Guam with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USS Frank Cable (AS 40). Operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, the America ESG-31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team of 4,500 Sailors and Marines is prepared to conduct missions across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan Berlier)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.22.2020 03:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743860
    VIRIN: 200321-N-BT681-2001
    Filename: DOD_107736967
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, America ESG Operates from Naval Base Guam, by SN Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    31st MEU
    USS Green Bay
    USS Germantown
    LHA 6
    USS America
    America ESG

