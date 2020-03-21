Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers setup tents for possible testing area

    LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Maryland Army National Guard’s 1297th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, based in Havre de Grace, Maryland; 1729th Maintenance Company, based in Baltimore, Maryland; and 729th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company, based in Ellicott City, Maryland, setup up Deployable Rapid Assembly Shelters and medium tents in a parking lot outside of FedExField in Landover, Maryland, on March 20, 2020. The tents are set up in support of civil authorities in their efforts to provide COVID-19 testing to the community. More than 2,000 Maryland National Guard members are activated to support Maryland’s response to COVID-19. The MDNG is working in close coordination with many agencies to support civil authorities to augment civil agency capabilities. MDNG capabilities include medical augmentation, transportation support, food distribution, and more. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.22.2020 13:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743857
    VIRIN: 200321-A-OV020-097
    Filename: DOD_107736884
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: LANDOVER, MD, US 
    This work, Soldiers setup tents for possible testing area, by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MDNGCovid19Response

