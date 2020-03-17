Training the Trainers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Approximately 20 medics with the Florida National Guard attended a training course Tuesday, March 17th at Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines, Florida to learn how to don and doff personal protective equipment (PPE) required for medical personnel administering tests to detect COVID-19. These medics also learned how to properly collect samples for testing and followup storage procedures.



After completing the training, the medics returned and passed on their newly-acquired knowledge to the nearly 200 medics waiting at the National Guard Readiness Center in Miramar, Florida. This training will be instrumental in providing free COVID-19 tests and pre-screening to Florida residents at the National Guard's Community-Based Testing Site (CBTS) in nearby C.B. Smith park starting Friday, March 20th.