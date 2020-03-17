Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training the Trainers

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Approximately 20 medics with the Florida National Guard attended a training course Tuesday, March 17th at Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines, Florida to learn how to don and doff personal protective equipment (PPE) required for medical personnel administering tests to detect COVID-19. These medics also learned how to properly collect samples for testing and followup storage procedures.

    After completing the training, the medics returned and passed on their newly-acquired knowledge to the nearly 200 medics waiting at the National Guard Readiness Center in Miramar, Florida. This training will be instrumental in providing free COVID-19 tests and pre-screening to Florida residents at the National Guard's Community-Based Testing Site (CBTS) in nearby C.B. Smith park starting Friday, March 20th.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.22.2020 06:50
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training the Trainers, by SGT Marc Morgenstern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    nurses
    Miramar
    Pembroke Pines
    medics
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    CBTS
    CBST

