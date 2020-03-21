Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Station Humboldt Bay members train in rough weather conditions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HUMBOLDT BAY, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Garrett Hamilton, a boatswain's mate, and Master Chief Christopher Hinote, the officer-in-charge, discuss Coast Guard Station Humboldt Bay's mission in Humboldt Bay, California. The crews regularly use rough water conditions as an opportunity to train members to be ready to respond to mariners in distress. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles and Chief Petty Officer Brandyn Hill/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 19:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743853
    VIRIN: 200321-G-LB502-392
    Filename: DOD_107736870
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: HUMBOLDT BAY, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Humboldt Bay members train in rough weather conditions, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    California
    Humboldt Bay
    Surf training
    Surf crew

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT