Coast Guard Station Humboldt Bay members train in rough weather conditions

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743853" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Petty Officer 2nd Class Garrett Hamilton, a boatswain's mate, and Master Chief Christopher Hinote, the officer-in-charge, discuss Coast Guard Station Humboldt Bay's mission in Humboldt Bay, California. The crews regularly use rough water conditions as an opportunity to train members to be ready to respond to mariners in distress. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles and Chief Petty Officer Brandyn Hill/Released)