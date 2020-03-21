Petty Officer 2nd Class Garrett Hamilton, a boatswain's mate, and Master Chief Christopher Hinote, the officer-in-charge, discuss Coast Guard Station Humboldt Bay's mission in Humboldt Bay, California. The crews regularly use rough water conditions as an opportunity to train members to be ready to respond to mariners in distress. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles and Chief Petty Officer Brandyn Hill/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2020 19:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|743853
|VIRIN:
|200321-G-LB502-392
|Filename:
|DOD_107736870
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|HUMBOLDT BAY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Station Humboldt Bay members train in rough weather conditions, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT