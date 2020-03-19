Soldiers and Airmen with the West Virginia National Guard assist partner agencies by manning phone lines at the West Virginia Poison Center in Charleston, West Virginia, March 19, 2020, as part of the statewide COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army National Guard footage by Edwin L. Wriston) (Edited by Tech. Sgt. Erich B. Smith, U.S. Air National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2020 17:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|743850
|VIRIN:
|200320-Z-NB148-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107736847
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, West Virginia National Guard members assist poison control center by manning phones, by TSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
