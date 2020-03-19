Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Virginia National Guard members assist poison control center by manning phones

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Erich Smith 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers and Airmen with the West Virginia National Guard assist partner agencies by manning phone lines at the West Virginia Poison Center in Charleston, West Virginia, March 19, 2020, as part of the statewide COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army National Guard footage by Edwin L. Wriston) (Edited by Tech. Sgt. Erich B. Smith, U.S. Air National Guard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 17:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743850
    VIRIN: 200320-Z-NB148-001
    Filename: DOD_107736847
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Virginia National Guard members assist poison control center by manning phones, by TSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Response
    Hotline
    West Virginia National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    COVID-19
    West Virginia Poison Center

