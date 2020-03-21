Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues two from overturned vessel off Clearwater, Florida

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Hudson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The Coast Guard rescued two boaters from an overturned 24-foot vessel 14 miles off Clearwater, Florida March 21, 2020. A Coast Guard Station Sand Key 45-foot Response Boat— Medium boatcrew recovered a man and woman from the sinking vessel and took them to Clearwater City Marina without any medical injuries or concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 17:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743849
    VIRIN: 200321-G-MQ432-002
    Filename: DOD_107736838
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues two from overturned vessel off Clearwater, Florida, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    rescue
    HC-130
    Clearwater
    Coast Guard
    45-foot RBM
    Sandkey

