The Coast Guard rescued two boaters from an overturned 24-foot vessel 14 miles off Clearwater, Florida March 21, 2020. A Coast Guard Station Sand Key 45-foot Response Boat— Medium boatcrew recovered a man and woman from the sinking vessel and took them to Clearwater City Marina without any medical injuries or concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2020 17:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743849
|VIRIN:
|200321-G-MQ432-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107736838
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues two from overturned vessel off Clearwater, Florida, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
