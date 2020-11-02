Ready First MASCAL 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743846" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Battalions/Squadron with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, participated in a mass casualty training exercise, Feb. 11, 2020. 4th Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment; 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment; 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment; 16th Brigade Engineer Battalion, and 501st Brigade Support Battalion executed the set-up up of the ROLE I's and the entirety of ROLE II with the equipment and staffing (to include the respective providers).



The plan was to challenge the Ready First Combat Team's medical system to gain experience, as well as areas to improve and refine processes. This is the first time the brigade has been able to conduct this training since the Summer of 2018, outside of NTC/Ready Focus.



"We are the only brigade doing this at all. This will include working on the logistics, evacuation, and medical triage/treatment of more than 25 simulated patients," said Lt. Col. McBride, the brigade surgeon. "Each Role I will have a medical observer controller overseeing it. Our goal is to take lessons learned from this and then standardize our medical enterprise (RFCT Medical SOPs) to ensure that they are "right seat right" across all parts of the BDE's Medical Team."



"Tactical Combat Medical Care (TCMC) starts at the receipt of a nine-line MEDEVAC," said Staff Sgt. Jacob Larson, 6-1 CAV treatment NCOIC. "Our M113s Ambulance up-armored vehicle is sent out to pick up patients. They will return to our aid-stations current location. We will then begin the triage into the appropriate category and treat them for life-threatening injuries and other sustained injuries."



"We package them up and transport them to an ambulance exchange point, where they will be taken to a ROLE II (higher echelon of care) and continue to be treated," said Larson.



"The difference between ROLE I and II, as we are a ROLE I, we are to stop the bleeding, keep the patient breathing and move them out as soon as possible," said Larson. "No surgeries are performed at this station. We are here to prolong life to get them to ROLE II. ROLE II has larger capabilities, more medics, dentists, doctors, physiotherapists, Surgeon, x-ray, and lab capabilities. They can sustain a Soldier's life for a longer period than we can at our ROLE I."



"The main training objective was to simulate a mass casualty and stress the systems and processes at the ROLE I as well at the ROLE II," said CPT Zou Zhang, Charlie Med, 6-1 CAV company commander. "We had five causalities at each Battalion's aid-station. They trained on evacuating causalities from the point of impact to the ROLE I."



The ROLE I has two TCMC sets, and they can be split into a forward aid station, and central aid station and a ROLE II has four TCMC sets," said Zhang. "This is our first-time getting ROLE I integrated with the ROLE II, where we can train on a large-scale operation. Today's exercise performance will help prepare our Soldiers for Ready Focus, Iron Focus, and NTC rotations."



U.S. Army video by Maj. Elle Covington and Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet