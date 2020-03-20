Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Carson Child Development Centers COVID-19 Update

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Spc. Matthew Rabahy and Pfc. Kelsey Simmons

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Brian K. Wortinger, Fort Carson garrison commander, provides an update on the post's Child Development Centers' regulations in response to COVID-19 on March 20, 2020, Fort Carson, Colorado. Fort Carson leadership is doing everything it can to inform and protect its Soldiers and Families. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Matthew Rabahy and Pfc. Kelsey Simmons)

    This work, Fort Carson Child Development Centers COVID-19 Update, by SPC Matthew Rabahy and PFC Kelsey Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Carson

