Fort Carson Child Development Centers COVID-19 Update

Col. Brian K. Wortinger, Fort Carson garrison commander, provides an update on the post's Child Development Centers' regulations in response to COVID-19 on March 20, 2020, Fort Carson, Colorado. Fort Carson leadership is doing everything it can to inform and protect its Soldiers and Families. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Matthew Rabahy and Pfc. Kelsey Simmons)