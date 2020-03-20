Col. Brian K. Wortinger, Fort Carson garrison commander, provides an update on the post's Child Development Centers' regulations in response to COVID-19 on March 20, 2020, Fort Carson, Colorado. Fort Carson leadership is doing everything it can to inform and protect its Soldiers and Families. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Matthew Rabahy and Pfc. Kelsey Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2020 16:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743841
|VIRIN:
|200320-A-IW787-207
|Filename:
|DOD_107736782
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Carson Child Development Centers COVID-19 Update, by SPC Matthew Rabahy and PFC Kelsey Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
