New Jersey Army National Guard personnel from the 250th Brigade Support Battalion and the 508th Military Police Company assist New Jersey citizens at a COVID-19 Community-Based Testing Site at Bergen Community College in Paramus, N.J., March 20, 2020. The testing site, established in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was staffed by the New Jersey Department of Health, the New Jersey State Police, and the New Jersey National Guard. The drive-thru testing center will be open seven days per week. In order to be eligible for testing, individuals must be current New Jersey residents and experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness. Priority will be given to symptomatic individuals experiencing cough, fever (99.6F or above) and shortness of breath. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2020 08:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743838
|VIRIN:
|200320-Z-IB607-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107736758
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|PARAMUS, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Jersey National Guard Soldiers assist local authorities at COVID-19 Community-Based Testing Site, by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
