Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New Jersey National Guard Soldiers assist local authorities at COVID-19 Community-Based Testing Site

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard

    New Jersey Army National Guard personnel from the 250th Brigade Support Battalion and the 508th Military Police Company assist New Jersey citizens at a COVID-19 Community-Based Testing Site at Bergen Community College in Paramus, N.J., March 20, 2020. The testing site, established in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was staffed by the New Jersey Department of Health, the New Jersey State Police, and the New Jersey National Guard. The drive-thru testing center will be open seven days per week. In order to be eligible for testing, individuals must be current New Jersey residents and experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness. Priority will be given to symptomatic individuals experiencing cough, fever (99.6F or above) and shortness of breath. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.22.2020 08:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743838
    VIRIN: 200320-Z-IB607-1001
    Filename: DOD_107736758
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: PARAMUS, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey National Guard Soldiers assist local authorities at COVID-19 Community-Based Testing Site, by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    Health
    New Jersey
    Virus
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    Soldiers
    New Jersey Army National Guard
    NJ
    Army National Guard
    New Jersey National Guard
    508th Military Police Company
    Department of Health
    Paramus
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    NJDOH
    testing station
    Bergen Community College
    New Jersey Department of Health
    J-NGRF
    Joint National Guard Reaction Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT