    La. Guard assists Jefferson testing site, now open to public

    NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2020

    Video by Spc. Duncan Foote 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Drive-through sites opened this morning at the Alario Center in Jefferson Parish to test first responders and health care workers and is now open to all patients who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. More than 100 Soldiers and Airmen are stationed at three sites in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes to assist local agencies with testing and traffic control support. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Duncan Foote

    Date Taken: 03.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743836
    VIRIN: 200321-Z-SE049-395
    Filename: DOD_107736756
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, US 
    This work, La. Guard assists Jefferson testing site, now open to public, by SPC Duncan Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters
    COVID-19
    covid 19

