La. Guard assists Jefferson testing site, now open to public

Drive-through sites opened this morning at the Alario Center in Jefferson Parish to test first responders and health care workers and is now open to all patients who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. More than 100 Soldiers and Airmen are stationed at three sites in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes to assist local agencies with testing and traffic control support. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Duncan Foote