Col. Michael Trotter speaks on 'Second Chance' play

Col. Michael Trotter, commander of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, addresses his Soldiers after they watch the play "Second Chance" to raise awareness on suicide prevention at Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 21, 2019.



The play provided Soldiers, leaders and the community a visual of how risk factors can spiral out of control and lead to suicide, along with its impact on Family and leadership and the necessity of the awareness to Ask, Care and Escort.



This play created a picture of how high-risk behaviors and the consequences of one's decisions affect the Soldier's family, battle buddies, and their unit. Culminating with alternatives, protective factors, installation resources and how leadership's role affects the prevention, intervention, and post-intervention.