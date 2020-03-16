Florida National Guard COVID-19 Community Coordination PRIME CUTS

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A meeting was held at West Memorial Hospital in Broward County on the evening of March 16th, 2020. The meeting included senior officials of the Florida National Guard and various community agency representatives to discuss logistics of the FNG's upcoming drive-through testing area in support of the Florida Department of Health (DOH) COVID-19 response.