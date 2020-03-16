Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard COVID-19 Community Coordination PRIME CUTS

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A meeting was held at West Memorial Hospital in Broward County on the evening of March 16th, 2020. The meeting included senior officials of the Florida National Guard and various community agency representatives to discuss logistics of the FNG's upcoming drive-through testing area in support of the Florida Department of Health (DOH) COVID-19 response.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743830
    VIRIN: 200316-Z-CV219-1002
    Filename: DOD_107736696
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Florida National Guard COVID-19 Community Coordination PRIME CUTS, by SGT Marc Morgenstern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Miramar
    Pembroke Pines
    Broward
    Broward County
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

