A meeting was held at West Memorial Hospital in Broward County on the evening of March 16th, 2020. The meeting included senior officials of the Florida National Guard and various community agency representatives to discuss logistics of the FNG's upcoming drive-through testing area in support of the Florida Department of Health (DOH) COVID-19 response.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2020 13:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743830
|VIRIN:
|200316-Z-CV219-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107736696
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard COVID-19 Community Coordination PRIME CUTS, by SGT Marc Morgenstern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
