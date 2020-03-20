Commissary shoppers will see some changes that
include 100% ID checks, Senior Only shopping hour, and a STOP, CHECK, GO health screening!
See how STOP, CHECK, GO ensures Team Moody is doing our part to flatten the curve and keep DECA shoppers safe!
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2020 12:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743827
|VIRIN:
|200320-F-HB610-862
|Filename:
|DOD_107736682
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Update #7 - Stop, Check, Go, by A1C Taryn Butler and SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT